Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

NYSE LMT traded down $12.69 on Wednesday, reaching $359.01. 1,217,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.