Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $424,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 312,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.