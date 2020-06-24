Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 307,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,259. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

