Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 3,283,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,439. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

