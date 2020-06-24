Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,636,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after purchasing an additional 89,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.39. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $143.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

