Highlander Capital Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $2,704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $448,000.

NTCO traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

