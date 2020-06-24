Highlander Capital Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 107,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. 42,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

