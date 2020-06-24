Highlander Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. 67,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

