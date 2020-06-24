Highlander Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. 19,496,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,969,994. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $4,516,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,340,500 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.