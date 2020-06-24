HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,959 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,948. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $306.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,492. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

