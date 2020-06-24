HighTower Advisors LLC Has $110.12 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $110,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 8,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 118,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 36,825,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,101,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.