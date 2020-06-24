HighTower Advisors LLC Has $32.44 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $32,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,181. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.