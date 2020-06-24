HighTower Advisors LLC Has $49.22 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.69. 2,020,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,876. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.