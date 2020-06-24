HighTower Advisors LLC Has $69.59 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $69,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,112,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,191. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

