HighTower Advisors LLC Has $82.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $20.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1,451.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,966. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,405.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $990.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

