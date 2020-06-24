HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 149,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 53.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Shares of V traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,674,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

