HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,202 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $135,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 7,131,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,513,423. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.