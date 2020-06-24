Home Capital Group’s (HCG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:HCG traded down C$0.59 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,986. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$13.67 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 3.3085223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.06 per share, with a total value of C$42,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.