HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $292,911.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $741,053.59 and $292,911.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00061171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01852325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00173954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00050009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00112474 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

