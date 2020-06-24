Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135,843 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Honeywell International worth $926,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

HON stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. 2,192,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,302. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average is $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.