Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

