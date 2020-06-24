Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,276. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,708 shares of company stock worth $7,962,315. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.