HorusPay (HORUS) Hits Market Cap of $390,978.04

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, HorusPay has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $390,978.04 and approximately $326.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.01874733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00170698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00113235 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

