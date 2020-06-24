HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $279,771.55 and $410.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01852325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00173954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00050009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00112474 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

