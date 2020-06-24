Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.58

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.67 ($0.07), with a volume of 54136044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hurricane Energy to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.20) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.20) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 36.75 ($0.47).

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $112.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.