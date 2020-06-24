HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $18.52. HUYA shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 35,198 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HUYA by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $7,810,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

