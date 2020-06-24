Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 37.2% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.97 million and $104,640.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.05166045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

