Hyperion (HYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.95 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $162.69 million and $10.95 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00005329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.