iDealCash Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. iDealCash has a total market cap of $134,976.36 and $131.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iDealCash alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.01129156 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000806 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000251 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.