Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 12%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.63, 43,648,799 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 52,169,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 726.61% and a negative return on equity of 159.65%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 2,136,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 423,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 398,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 931.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 238,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.