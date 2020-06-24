Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $161.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.57. 1,016,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

