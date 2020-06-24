IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.07. IMMUTEP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 90,900 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

