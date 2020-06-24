Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Posts Earnings Results

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,747. Infinity Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

