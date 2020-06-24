Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,468. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.83. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $270.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,055.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

