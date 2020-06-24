Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 9,602 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $2,502,281.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00.

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $270.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

