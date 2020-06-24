Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COUP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $270.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.83.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 466,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $24,173,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

