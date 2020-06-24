Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 1,091 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $284,314.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $235,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65.

On Friday, April 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $150,144.98.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.47. 1,449,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $270.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,055.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

