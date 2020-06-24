Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells 2,309 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $55,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $48,512.09.

On Thursday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 12,672,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,044,217. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,509,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

