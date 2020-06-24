Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $7,511,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $14,794,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $7,049,350.00.

On Friday, June 12th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total transaction of $2,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total transaction of $2,910,300.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $7,010,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $6,965,350.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $436,753.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total transaction of $1,437,129.59.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.64. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $219.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

