InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.52. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 58,415 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.78% of InspireMD worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

