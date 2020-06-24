Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,541,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.78. The company has a market capitalization of $582.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

