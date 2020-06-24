Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $97.31. 6,107,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,207. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

