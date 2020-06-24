Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,586. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

