Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,979,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,482,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

Shares of C traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,422,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,700,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.