Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.55 on Tuesday, hitting $1,464.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,351.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

