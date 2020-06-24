Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $11,093,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. 9,628,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,191,686. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

