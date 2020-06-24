Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.24. 23,600,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $245.19. The stock has a market cap of $681.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

