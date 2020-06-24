Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 10,448,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

