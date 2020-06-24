Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

