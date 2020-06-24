Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Intel worth $282,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. 1,716,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

